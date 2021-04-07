Decrease in fortnightly cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Leitrim according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 6.

The county has had 19 cases in the last 14 days, which is down by two from the fortnightly figure of 21 recorded yesterday

This equates to a 59.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile in Sligo there were no new cases recorded and there are just 15 cases in total for the last 14 days, the lowest in the country while the incidence rate of 22.9 is also the lowest nationally.

In other neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 5 new cases with 149 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 15 new cases, 339 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases and 61 cases.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today and a total of 63 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is rate is 73.3 while the 5 day moving average is 430.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 1;

Cavan - 9;

Donegal - 16;

Roscommon - 5;

Sligo - 1;

Longford: 4.