National Immunisation Advisory Committee issues statement on AstraZeneca vaccine

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has issued a statement on the finding from the European Medicines Agency regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine and statements from the UK.

The EMA has advised of finding a possible link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the vaccine.

The regulatory agency concluded that the overall benefits of this highly effective vaccine in protecting recipients from severe Covid-19 disease, hospitalisation and death outweigh the risks of this very rare event.

NIAC’s current advice regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine still applies. As previously advised, healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients should be informed that very rare, complicated clotting events have been reported in a small number of people who have recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The HPRA highlights the importance of reporting suspected side effects associated with vaccines to www.hpra.ie.

NIAC will meet to discuss the EMA’s statement and consult with EU colleagues. NIAC will also consider whether any further advice is required which will be issued to the Department of Health if that is warranted.