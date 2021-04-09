The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, April 9 will bring plenty of sunshine and a scattering of showers, with some of these heavy and possibly of hail. A few sleet showers are possible too for a time, mainly over higher ground in northern parts. It will become mainly dry in the evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees and turning colder from the north later. Winds will just be light to moderate north to northeasterly for a time, becoming mostly moderate later, and a little fresher in coastal parts.