UPDATE: 7 deaths and 400 new cases of Covid for Thursday, April 8

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Thursday, April 8 been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 2 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 - 89 years.

There has been a total of 4,737* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 7th April, the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 667,182 people have received their first dose

- 273,701 people have received their second dose

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,737 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,723 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.