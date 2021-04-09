Leitrim has been allocated €1,772,277 under a new Transitional LEADER Programme to support rural communities and enterprises.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the details of the allocation of the €70m Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022 this morning, Friday, April 9.

€65 million is being allocated to support locally led rural development projects across the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs). A further €3m is being allocated to support the LEADER Co-operation measure which encourages rural areas to work together on collaborative projects and finally €2m will be allocated to prepare for the next LEADER Programme.

As part of the allocations Sligo is set to receive €2,261,896 while Roscommon has been allocated €2,615,558.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Fianna Fáil senator, Eugene Murphy said: "This funding will help support locally based projects and it’s all about empowering local communities, looking for opportunities in the sustainable projects, supporting remote working and the digital transformation, developing outdoor amenities and helping to create employment in rural areas."

The new programme is now open for applications and Senator Murphy is encouraging communities and local enterprises who wish to avail of funding to make contact with their Local Development Company to discuss how the LEADER Programme can assist their plans.