Leitrim man warned he is ‘heading for Castlerea’

A man who pleaded guilty to drunk driving, driving without insurance and a driver's licence, and to public order offences was warned that he would be heading to Castlerea if his behaviour continued.

Appearing at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on March 26 last was Raymond McGovern, Drumhubbrid, Drumcong, Co Leitrim.

He was convicted and fined €200 for driving without insurance and disqualified for two years. He was also convicted and fined €100 for having no driver’s licence. He was further convicted and fined €200 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath and disqualified for three years. The reading was 71/100.

All of the offences occurred on August 2, 2018 at Aghadark, Ballinamore.

Mr McGovern also pleaded guilty to a public order offences on October 13, 2019 at Bridge St, Carrick-on- Shannon.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 11.50pm the Gardai spoke to the defendant who was intoxicated outside Apache Pizza in the town.

Mr McGovern became involved in another incident the Gardai were dealing with and was asked three times to leave the area.

Sgt Gallagher said the defendant was very intoxicated and unsteady on his feet and told the Garda to “f*** off and leave me alone.” He called the Garda “a f***ing dickhead.”

He said Mr McGovern has a previous conviction for a public order offence in July 2019 where he was fined €200.

Solicitor, John McNulty said Mr McGovern was “more of an annoyance to the Gardai than anything else” and caused them “some minor hassle.” He said Mr McGovern should have left the area and the Gardai were left with no option but to arrest him.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant had a public order conviction from July 2019 and “just a few months later you are at it again.”

He asked Mr McGovern if he had a problem with alcohol. He replied, “not really.”

Judge Kilrane asked him if he didn’t get the message the last time.

Mr McGovern said he was drunk and had too much to drink that day.

Asked if he had apologised, he replied “no.”

“Why shouldn’t he get a stint in prison?” the Judge asked, noting he has convictions for drink driving and public order offences.

“There’s a bit of defiance with this man. He’s heading for Castlerea if this continues,” he said.

He ordered Mr McGovern to have a total fine of €500 in court on April 20 next and said he will deal with the matter then, short of imprisonment.