Young man who broke into Carrick-on-Shannon apartment placed on probation for 12 months

A young man who broke into an apartment in Carrick-on-Shannon and assaulted one of the occupants was put on a probation bond for 12 months when his case came back before the District Court on March 26 last.

Enda Farrell, Deryherk, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon had previously pleaded guilty to trespass and assaulting Jason Gallagher on September 23, 2019 at 9 Archway Apartments, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Mr Farrell broke into the apartment in the early hours of the morning and threatened one of the occupants, who he did not know, that he would “gut them like a fish.”

A female occupant of the apartment said she awoke after hearing a bang and went out of the bedroom to see the accused sitting in a chair with his feet up.

He had a broken mop handle in his hands which he threw at her.

The other occupant of the apartment, Jason Gallagher, then got up and the defendant grabbed him by the throat and said, “If you come near my family again I will gut you like a fish.” Gardai arrived on the scene and arrested Mr Farrell.

Solicitor, Colm Conway said that Mr Farrell had fully engaged with the probation services and their recommendations. He said there was a probation report and a psychologist’s report in court. The report from the psychologist said the risk of him reoffending is in the low scale.

Mr Conway said Mr Farrell’s home life was disrupted by the break up of his parents marriage.

He said he has shown extreme remorse for what happened.

“He’s a young man, he knows he made a massive mistake on the night in question that will have a detrimental affect on his life going forward,” said Mr Conway.

He said Mr Farrell is in college, has exams later this year, and has a career and life ahead of him and he asked the Judge to take all of that on board in mitigation.

Mr Farrell’s mother said they have had a very difficult home life. She and her husband have separated. She said her son has a good relationship with his father now and they get on very well.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said on the night in question the defendant “behaved irrationally and put people in fear and dread in their own house.”

He said the defendant came into their house and threatened them seriously but thankfully no physical harm was done to anyone.

Judge Kilrane noted the defendant was born in 1998 and suffered quite badly from the break up of his parent’s marriage.

Judge Kilrane said the defendant has been abusing alcohol and illegal substances and that led to an irrational outburst on the night in question.

He said he read the probation report and “there is hope for him” and that he would put all of it behind him.

Judge Kilrane placed Mr Farrell on a probation bond for 12 months on the condition he cooperates with the probation services, maintains sober habits, and desists from any illegal and illicit substances.