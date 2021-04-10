Online punter In Leitrim lands over €17,000 profit from horse racing punt

A Co. Leitrim punter is toasting their horse racing expertise after they picked an incredible four winners on Friday to land themselves a tasty five-figure payout.

The anonymous customer placed a €2.50 each way accumulator and €1 Lucky 15 via their online BoyleSports account and sat back as the four horses went to post at Aintree and Wexford.

The first three winners were all at Aintree with Belfast Banter (12/1) obliging in the 2.20, Fakir D’Oudairies (5/2) winning the 3.25 and Livelovelaugh (7/1) landing the 4.05. The fourth winner was Fortune Street (10/1) in the 5.25 at Wexford.

In the space of a few hours, the total stake of €20 had transformed into a whopping total with the accumulator winning €9,975.55 and the Lucky 15 winning €7,460.20. In total, a stunning amount of €17,435.75 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Leitrim customer who took us for €17,435.75 after landing four winners. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings and we hope they enjoy spending the extra cash”.