Did you venture outside the 5km - Leitrim in top 4 of non-compliant counties

Did you stay within your 5km during Level 5 travel restrictions?

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that there continues to be a relaxation in adherence to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Leitrim has been noted as one of four rural counties to show non-compliance with the 5km travel rule.

The tenth Staying Local Indicator (SLI) uses anonymised mobile phone activity records to measure the public’s movements across seven days.

It found that some 63.6 per cent of the population stayed local – within 10km of home – during the week ending March 31st.

Leitrim showed a modest increase of 0.1 SLI increase to 51, with only Mayo, Tipperary, Carlow and Roscommon showing less compliance.

Carlow and Roscommon were the two counties with the lowest percentage of people staying within 10km of home in the last week of March.

The counties with the lowest number of people staying local often have low levels of urbanisation and access to services.

