Do you have what it takes to be Leitrim's Historian in Residence?

Applications are now being invited for the role of ‘Historian in Residence’ to support Leitrim County Council’s Decade of Centenaries Programme for 2021.

This is a Contract for Service and there is a grant of €10,000 available, inclusive of all travel and other costs associated with the residency, funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Community Strand of the 2021 Decade of Centenaries Programme.

The successful applicant will be required to work 20 hours per week over a six-month period, commencing in May 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the candidate will be based remotely with some scheduled meetings and research visits.

For further information on how to apply, please email leitrimlibrary@leitrimcoco.ie