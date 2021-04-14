Household refuse and children's toys dumped along Leitrim's N4

Leitrim's Waste Enforcement Office are investigating recent littering on the N4 from Tully crossroads in the direction of Drumsna.



Cllr Paddy Farrell brought the litter to the notice of the Council this week and says it includes household refuse and children's toys.

He said locals “report that there have been a number of incidents of dumping in this area over the past few years” and he asked the council what is being done about the problem.



The council intends to undertake a media campaign about littering in the coming months to inform the public of their individual responsibilities about keeping Leitrim tidy and litter free. The Council are also undertaking a review of the current Litter Bye-Laws.

Later this year they will prune trees along the N4, which “will expose any illegal littering and may reduce the frequency of same.”

