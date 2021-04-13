Work continues to restore water to customers following burst to water main in South Leitrim

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council are carrying out emergency repairs to two bursts on a watermain between Garvagh and Gortfadda to restore water to customers in the area.

Crews are working to repair the bursts on the watermain as quickly and as safely as possible and in line with Covid-19 protocols. Repairs are expected to be completed by 3pm today and it may take a further two to three hours for a full water supply to be returned.

Customers in the following areas will be without water today while these essential repairs are taking place: Garvagh, Gortyfadda and Drumkeilvhy. Customers in Drumkeilvhy, Gortleteragh, Killyvehy and Fearglass will experience reduced pressure. Customers in Cloone and Aughavas and local Group Water Schemes will also be impacted.

Georgina O’Reilly, Irish Water, said: “Irish Water is working with Leitrim County Council and Farran’s Construction to repair two bursts which are causing water outages to a large number of customers today.

"People living and working in these areas are asked to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding COVID-19 while these repairs are underway.

"Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact, such as taking showers over baths and fixing dripping taps where it is possible to do so. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home, business or school on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/.”

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a leak of this nature occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.