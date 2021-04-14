All locks, bridges and service blocks on Shannon-Erne and Shannon navigations remain closed

All locks, bridges and service blocks along the Shannon Erne navigation and Shannon waterway remain closed despite the national easing of lockdown restrictions this week.

Waterways Ireland note that, until further notice:

- All locks and bridges on above named navigations are closed.

- All Waterways Ireland service blocks are closed.

- The Winter Mooring period has been extended on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway until April 30, 2021.



At present Level 5 restrictions remain in place but Waterways Ireland have clarified that services will begin to reopen when the government announces the drop to Level 4 restrictions

It will only be at this point that Waterways Ireland will open locks and bridges on the Shannon from 9am to 3pm daily and on the Shannon – Erne Waterway the lock operating systems will be activated between 9am and 5pm daily. At Level 4 the Services Blocks and other on-shore services will be available for use.

