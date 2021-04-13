Five arrested after home of Limerick GAA greats targeted

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating a burglary in the Cappamore area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Limerick Leader has learned it is the old parochial house on the Portnard Road, on the edge of the village. In recent times it has been the home of two brothers, two priests and two Limerick GAA greats - Fr Seamus Ryan and the late Fr Liam Ryan.

They played together in Limerick’s Munster final win of 1955. Fr Liam made history that day as he became the youngest ever captain of a Munster championship winning team.

Fr Liam, who passed away in 2015, and Fr Seamus are two proud sons of Cappamore. Their father, Willie Ryan, won All-Irelands with Limerick in 1918 and 1921.

The two highly intelligent and gifted men returned to Cappamore in later life to assist in their home parish. Now that home has been targeted.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that at around 4am on Saturday morning officers arrived at the scene.

"They observed damage to a side window at the property. No property has been reported stolen at this stage.

"Gardaí discovered a number of persons inside and around the building. Five people were arrested - three men, two women - and taken to Henry Street Garda Station," said the garda spokesperson.

They added that "all five will now appear before the courts at a later date" and "investigations are ongoing".