What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Thursday, April 15?

Bright and sunny in many areas to begin today, with any mist and fog patches soon clearing. Some cloud may bubble up this afternoon but overall it will be another fine day with plenty of spring sunshine. Top Temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry with variable cloud and clear spells tonight. Lows of 0 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost possible in the east of the province. Some mist and fog patches may also form in the light southeast or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures will be a few degrees higher in coastal areas where mostly moderate southeast breezes will prevail.