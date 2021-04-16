The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, April 16 will be a bit of cloudier day than of late, with the best of any sunny spells through the morning. Patchy rain and drizzle affecting the coastal fringes will edge further inland through the afternoon and evening. Noticeably cooler than of late with highs of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times near the coast.

TONIGHT

Most areas will be dry on Friday night under broken cloud. Some pockets of mist and fog will form in the mainly light to moderate southeast breezes. Some patchy rain and drizzle may develop in the Atlantic coastal fringes towards morning, accompanied by freshening southeasterly winds. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, but a few degrees higher near Atlantic coasts.