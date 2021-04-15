Online portal opens for people in their 60s to book Covid vaccines

An online portal will open this morning for people in their 60s to register for their Covid 19 vaccine. It'll initially be available to those aged 69, before opening to those aged 65-68 over the coming days.

Online registration for Covid-19 vaccine appointments for 69-year-olds will be open from 10am on the Health Service Executive website, or by phone on the HSE Live number - 1850 24 1850.

Booking then opens for people aged 68 from tomorrow onwards, 67-year-olds from Saturday, 66-year-olds from Sunday and 65-year-olds from next Monday onwards.

People will need their PPS number, Eircode, mobile phone number and an email address to register online.

These vaccinations, which are expected to start in a little over a week's time, will be administered at vaccination centres rather than at GP surgeries.