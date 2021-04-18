Choosing the perfect wardrobe for your bedroom

When it comes to choosing your new wardrobe, there are plenty of options to consider.

Firstly, you need to assess your room in terms of the space you have available for your wardrobe area. Secondly, you then need to look at the functionality of your wardrobe. Do you want a wardrobe with dual functionality, for example, a wardrobe with a vanity area?

Thirdly, you can then decide on the style of wardrobe that best suits your space, functionality and taste. Some options include free-standing wardrobes, built-in wardrobes, or a walk-in wardrobe.

Free Standing Wardrobes

There are many advantages to opting for free standing wardrobes, such as ease of installation, range of styles, cost, and the flexibility to move it to another wall in your bedroom should you decide to change your layout later.

There are many different styles of free-standing wardrobes available, such as French, antique, modern, classic, mirrored or minimalist etc. In addition, many free-standing wardrobes often include shelving or pull-out drawers in addition to hanging space.

Built-In Wardrobes

Built-in wardrobes are a fantastic solution when you want to maximise space and utilise areas in your room that otherwise could be considered dead space.

There are endless possibilities to include floor to ceiling storage, sliding doors for ease of functionality, concealed handles for a minimalist look, mirrored doors and of course custom lighting.

Other points to consider are the style of doors, number of doors, and the interior fit out of the wardrobe in terms of hanging space, shelves, drawers etc.

Walk-in Wardrobe

If you are lucky enough to have the space, a walk-in wardrobe is the dream wardrobe solution as it provides you with a custom space tailored specifically to your lifestyle and storage requirements. In addition, it can include a dressing room area and vanity station to maximise the space and functionality.

The Interior Fit out of your Wardrobe

An especially important component of your wardrobe is the design of its interior fitout. Careful consideration is needed here to ensure you maximise its functionality.

Do you need more folding space than hanging space? If hanging, do you need a full-length or half-length drop? A one metre drop is ideal for shirts and jackets but you’ll need more for full-length dresses.

Do you need an area for shoes? If you like things neat and tidy, then you might want to consider interior shelves for shoe storage which will make life much easier when choosing shoes to coordinate with your favourite outfit.

If opting for a walk-in wardrobe, would you like an area dedicated to a vanity station for hair and makeup? If so, consider storage space for hairdryers, straighteners, cosmetics etc.

Narrower drawers are also a good choice for men’s ties and ladies jewellery.

Wide bottom drawers are good for larger sweaters and handbags. You might also want to consider glass display cases for those special items that you want to showcase but protect at the same time.

Last but certainly not least is good quality lighting, as custom lighting will ensure you can see your clothes in the best light and enable you to manage your wardrobe more efficiently.



I hope you found this column helpful. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.