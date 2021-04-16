Wind farms contribute high percentage of commercial rates in Leitrim

Wind farms contribute 22% of commercial rates in Leitrim.

A study by KPMG for Wind Energy Ireland reveals that four local authorities depend on wind farms for over 10% of their rates income. Wind farms pay more than €45 million in commercial rates to local authorities; a figure expected to double by 2030. Leitrim is the county that benefits the most from wind farm commercial rates.

Tipperary receive 15.5 % of their rates from wind farms, Roscommon get 14% and Cavan take in 13.6% of rates from wind energy.

The report issued this week says close to 2,000 more jobs will be added in the sector in the next decade, around a third of them operational jobs.

Developing wind energy onshore will be critical to meeting Ireland’s climate targets, and result in an additional 4,000 megawatts of power while employing 7,000 people by 2030, according to a KPMG report.

Delivering the onshore wind energy target in the Government’s climate action plan will almost double capacity from that source, generate €2.7 billion of investment over the next decade and could be worth €550 million annually to the economy at that point, the report for Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) concludes.

In Leitrim, as the number of wind farms increase, communities are concerned about their long term impact.

