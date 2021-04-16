Drumshanbo Health Centre planning its "largest vaccine clinic to date"

Next Friday looks set to be a very busy one for at least one Leitrim medical practice with more than 400 Covid-19 vaccinations expected to be administered in Drumshanbo.

Taking to Facebook the Drumshanbo Health Centre explained that it plans to carry out its "largest vaccine clinic to date on Friday 23rd April when we will be offering those in the 70 - 74 year old group their first vaccine and then 77 - 79 year olds their second vaccine. This is a massive undertaking and involves giving >400 vaccines."

The Health Centre also outlined plans for vaccination of the next cohorts in late April/May and pointed out that mass vaccine clinics are being organised for patients aged 60-69.

"These patients will now be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca in mass vaccine clinics, regardless of risk category and are invited to register on the HSE portal, starting 15th April, please see further information and registration link https://www2.hse.ie/.../covid-19.../rollout/rollout.html," said Centre in their Facebook post.

"Please note, we (Drumshanbo Health Centre) will not be able to accommodate patients in the 60-69 group who would prefer the Pfizer vaccine over Astra Zeneca, there is no choice at present in vaccines and we would encourage everyone to take the vaccine they are offered."

