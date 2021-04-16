Two arrested in Longford today in money laundering investigation

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a number of additional searches this morning, Friday, 16th April, in Longford in relation to money laundering investigations under Operation Skein.

Two persons, a man and woman (both aged in their late teens) were arrested in Longford and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This brings to 19 the number of persons arrested as part of Operation Skein.

In relation to the five persons arrested as part of Operation Skein and Operation Boxplot yesterday, 15th April, three persons have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two persons remain in Garda custody at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.