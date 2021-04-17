Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy Gormley, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, Cavan / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan



Gormley, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, County Cavan (and formerly Ballyjamesduff), Friday 16th April 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Tommy, predeceased by his siblings Paddy, Frank, Nicky, Jim and May and very deeply regretted by his partner Sheila, step-daughter Ciara, grandchild Kayla, sisters Nancy and Madge, relatives, friends and colleagues in the music business.

Removal from McMahon’s Funeral Home, Cavan, on Monday 19th April at 11.20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government restrictions, Tommy’s Funeral Mass will remain private.

Nora Parker (née Maguire) Hillcrest Belcoo, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Nora Parker (nee Maguire) Hillcrest, Belcoo died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 14th April 2021. Loved and cherished wife of the late Eugene Parker and much loved mother of Bernie (Francis), Noreen (Liam), Joe (Marie), & Oliver (Marita). Devoted grandmother to Eoghan (Catherine), Blathine, Ruairi,Fintan, Jarlath, Sean, Thomas, Ciara, Eugene,Lily & Luke.Great Grandmother to Saorlaith & Eabha. Also dear sister of Phil Maguire Boho.

Deeply regretted by all extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Remains leaving the family home on Friday evening arriving at St, Patricks Church Holywell foe 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday the 17th April at 11am which may be viewed on the Parish Webcam. ALL CURRENT COVID GUIDELINES APPLY

Danijela Kulezic-Wilson, Ballincollig, Cork / Dromahair, Leitrim



Kulezić-Wilson, Danijela (Ballincollig) (Late of Leitrim and Yugoslavia) April 15 2021 (peacefully) at Marymount Hospice, Cork. Loving mother of Adam. Sadly missed by her son, sisters Ksenija, Sonja and Saška, ex-husband Ian, relatives, friends and colleagues. In keeping with HSE and Government Guideline and to ensure the safety of Danijela’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice, Cork. Danijela's funeral service will be streamed on Saturday 17th April at 11am on the following link http://www.mycondolences.ie/

Edward O'Keefe, Derrinawillan, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Edward O’Keefe of Derrinawillan, Dowra, County Leitrim. Formerly of Stradbally County Waterford. Peacefully at Saint Phelims Nursing Home on the 16th of April. Predeceased by his wife Mary, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers Jim Pat and John. Sadly, missed by his Son Tom and twins Peter and Pauline, daughters in law Anne and Claire, son in law Michael, brothers Tony and wife Mary and Michael and Tom. Loving Grandchildren great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, family friends and neighbours.

In line with COVID-19 restrictions, house is strictly family only. Due to current government and HSE guidelines Edward’s funeral will be private to family only. Funeral procession will arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm on Sunday with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines for those standing along the funeral procession route. Family flowers only please. Any donations please to the Irish Cancer Society.

Nora Fox (née McHugh), Clontarf, Dublin / Leitrim

Fox Nora (nee McHugh) 13th April 2021 (Clontarf and late of Leitrim) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Ferndean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Gerry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne and Martina, sons Gary and John, sons in law Sean and Nick, daughters in law Daphne and Eileen, grandchildren Aisling, Sinead, Spencer, Ben, Chris, Alex and Ellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday morning, 19th April, at 10am via the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim



Johnston, Irene (née Mills), Sligo, April 14th 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Dearly loved mother of James and Anne. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Harry, sister Jean, all her family circle and friends.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday April 19th in Sligo Methodist Church, Wine Street. Burial follows in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Carrigallen, Co.Leitrim. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Service and burial are private to family. Family flowers only. Family home private please. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

Simon (Simie) Mullooly, Portahard, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Simon ‘Simie’ Mullooly (Cattle Dealer) Portahard, Frenchpark and formerly of Ardmoyle, Lisserlough, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (Peacefully) on April 15th, 2021 at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his partner and best friend Pat and her family, his sons Simon, David and Darragh, brother John, sister Attracta, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and many many friends.

Simie will be removed from his home on Monday at 11.15am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Simie’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew him would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care services - Donate here

Mass can be viewed on Sharkey Funeral Director's Facebook page. Simie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/smullooly

If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortège makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.



Frank O'Rourke, St. Catherine's, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Francis “Frank” O’Rourke of St. Catherine’s, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Loughrea, Co Galway, April 15th 2021, peacefully, at home in his 91st year. Predeceased by his daughter Anne and son Colm. Sadly missed by his wife Laura, loving family Gerard, Deirdre, Enda, Ronan, Anton and Glenna, brother Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from his family home on Saturday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Frank’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Saturday as the cortège makes its way from the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton. The route to be taken will be: Via the family home in Lisnabrack, across Creamery Road, up Castle Street and across by the Castle, down Park Road proceeding to St. Clare’s Cemetery.



Thomas (Tommy) Keaveney, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Keaveney, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, (14 April 2021) peacefully at his residence. Tommy, predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Teresa and his daughter Michelle, will be very sadly missed by his daughters Caitríona and Dolores, sons Michael and Tony, daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren Liam, Deirdre and Áine, relatives, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Tommy will take place on Saturday 17th of April at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Killenummery will burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service.

Michael O'Brien, Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael O’Brien, Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, 14th April 2021, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Paul, Gerry & Fergus, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Ulrica & Deborah, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Enda, Ciaran & Cliodhna and their mother Annette, Cian & Aaron and their mother Gráinne, Brian, Shane, Alva & Ollie, brother Denis, sisters-in-law, Nuala, Eileen, Ann & Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousin Maureen Golden USA, extended family, fellow members of Active Age & Carrick Athletics Club, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only, leaving Michael’s residence, via Croghan Road, and arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion, on Saturday 17th April at 12.00pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Those who would like to pay their respects can form a static guard of honour along Michael’s final journey. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online by using the following link: https://cortoberparish.online/ No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or Irish Cancer Society c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Martin Barrett, Ballinvilla, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Martin Barrett, Ballinvilla, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday 14th April 2021 in his 84th year peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his sisters Eileen (Castlebar), Irene (Dublin), Martha (Croghan), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and good friend Attracta O'Dowd. Funeral Mass on Saturday 17th April in St.Michael's Church, Croghan at 3.30 pm with burial immediately afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Rory Conlon, Bodorragh, Keadue, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Rory Conlon, Bodorragh, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. April 13th 2020, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Christina and brother William. Sadly missed by his brothers Gerry and Ronan, sisters Marian and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday evening, arriving to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue at 8 o’c. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 o’c. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery, Co. Sligo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook

Eugene Maguire, Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Suddenly, in London. Son of the late Francis and Ellen, brother of the late Noel, Mary, Bridie, and Eileen. Eugene's remains will arrive, via Drummersee, to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for 10am Funeral Mass on Saturday, 17th April 2021, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery. Due to Government & HSE guidelines, Eugene's Mass and burial will be private to family only. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner. Eugene's family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time.





May they all Rest in Peace



