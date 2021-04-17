Gardai appeal for public not to attend 'car meet' in Sligo and Leitrim today

Gardai in Sligo and Leitrim have urged the public not to attend a planned meeting for car enthusiasts this weekend.

Garda fficials have been made aware of the meeting, which is scheduled to take place today, Saturday April 17, in the Enniscrone area.

The garda representative said: “We would like to remind people of the Covid-19 restrictions that are currently in place.

“While there are temptations in us all to return to normal activities, attending an event like this is still in contravention of these regulations as newly announced restrictions only apply to the meeting of two households and still prohibit the organising of public events.”

Gardai have discouraged people from attending the event and will be conducting extra checkpoints and patrols in the West Sligo areas, including Ennsicrone, Easkey, and other surrounding areas as an extra precaution.

They wish to remind the public that people found in breach of public health regulations are liable to Covid-19 fixed penalty notices which include €100 fine for non-essential travel.