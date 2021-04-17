Covid update: 4 deaths and 420 new covid cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.

As of midnight, Friday 16th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

211 are men / 206 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old



As of 8am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 15th, 2021, 1,155,599 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

814,470 people have received their first dose

341,129 people have received their second dose



The Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton Municipal areas show six cases each over the past 14 days.

The 5-day moving average 386