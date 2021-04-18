Call for memories, stories and memorabilia from the War of Independence in Leitrim

In commemorating the 1921 War of Independence, Leitrim County Library is extending a call to residents of the county and beyond, asking those in possession of photographs, letters, documents or other memorabilia from or about 1921 and the War of Independence, to submit copies of this material to the Local Studies Collection at Ballinamore Library.

Very often, items like this are to be found in attics, trunks or drawers and could in time become lost or damaged.

Mary Conefrey, Local Studies Librarian is keen to stress that “there is much material already documented about the War of Independence but our hope is that this current call out will unearth new, undiscovered and precious undocumented material.”

Mary would also welcome further background data about the people, places or events affected by this turbulent time in our history.

So as you complete your ‘spring clean’ and come across photographs, letters, research or other memorabilia about 1921, please consider contacting us. We will handle the material very carefully and will arrange to take images of items of interest with the owner’s approval. Copies of material can also be submitted to localstudies@leitrimcoco.ie.

