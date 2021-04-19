€100,000 to progress Greyway pilot walk/cycle way between Drumsna and Jamestown

Roscommon County Council has secured €100,000 to progress an Interurban Greyway pilot walk/cycle way between Drumsna and Jamestown bridges on Roscommon local road L3656.

The funding will form an important part of progressing the project through design, and carriageway works on the local road with the ultimate aim of improving accessibility and safety for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

Although the final design and costs are not yet complete, Roscommon County Council says that it is expected the end solution will be a clearly identified lane running parallel to the carriageway with road markings segregating road traffic, pedestrians and cyclists. Night time illumination would also be planned subject to sufficient funding although this is unlikely in this phase.

Cllr Enda Stenson welcomed the news noting that former councillor, Sinead Guckian, had worked hard to promote this idea during her terms in office. He said that this would be a vital connection between the two villages and he paid tribute to Roscommon County Council for securing the funding.