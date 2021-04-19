What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Monday, April 19?

A dull and cloudy day today, Monday, April 19 with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning persistent at times through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

TONIGHT

A cloudy night tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle persisting. However, rain and drizzle will turn lighter and patchier overnight with occasional dry spells developing. Becoming misty in places with hill and coastal mist and fog forming also. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.