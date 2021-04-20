More rain on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday, April 20 will start dull and cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Rain and drizzle will gradually ease southwards through the day as cloud gradually breaks up from the north. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze, becoming light to moderate northerly through the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Any lingering rain and drizzle will die out early on to leave a largely dry night. Cloud will gradually break up overnight too with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees over the northern half of the country but less cold further south with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.