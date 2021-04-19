Boyle and Ballyconnell also benefit from Rural Regeneration Boost

Following the massivenews of funding boost of €4.5m for two projects in Mohill and Dromahair in Leitrim, Boyle and Ballyconnell also also celebrating an economic boost from the Rural Regeneration Fund.

The Minister for Community and Rural Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD has this morning (Monday) announced a significant funding boost for 24 Rural Regeneration Development Fund,

€1,872,900 has been announced for the revival of Boyle town-centre for retail, tourism and cultural revival.

The project proposes to ‘reimagine the King House Cultural Quarter in Boyle Town and is the next step in realising the Boyle 2040 Framework Plan focused on town-center living, economic and tourism development in the centre of the historic town of Boyle..’

This project will cost €2,081,000 in total with Government funding of €1,872,900.



Meanwhile, €795,000 is to be invested in the former Markethouse in Ballyconnel, Co Cavan.

The project will redevelop the building as a community, remote working and tourism hub.

The new hub will help enable the town to capitalise on the natural assets in the area including the UNESCO Marble Arch Caves Geopark and the Shannon Erne Waterway, while also providing essential community services, including the provision of remote working facilities and access to education courses and programmes.

