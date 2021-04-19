Knock Airport welcome €2.1m in funding

Ireland West Airport, Knock today welcomes the announcement by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D. that funding to the amount of €2,185,983 from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport has been approved for Capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects for Ireland West Airport.

The funding is provided to contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety, security and sustainability under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

Announcing the funding, Minister of State Naughton said: ‘‘I am delighted to be approving these capital allocations in what has been an incredibly difficult year for our regional airports. This funding represents a strong commitment by Government to help Ireland’s regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan to move beyond the largest exogenous shock that the sector has ever face

Minister Naughton added ‘I am pleased to say that this year’s funding has also taken climate objectives into account for the first time, representing an important step in the process towards the ‘greening’ of Irish Airports. I am confident that today’s allocations, coupled with the impending funding to address the impacts of Covid-19, will help airports regain their foothold in the aviation market when recovery begins.’

Welcoming today’s announcement, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said ‘We welcome today’s announcement of funding towards Capital Expenditure projects by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D which will assist the airport in undertaking important safety, security and sustainability related projects in the coming months. We also wish to acknowledge the continued support of Ministers Naughton and Ryan and the Department of Transport during what continues to be a very challenging time for the airport due to the continue impact of COVID-19’.

