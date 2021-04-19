Irish Water replacing damaged and problematic watermains in Leitrim to reduce disruption to local customers

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is replacing approximately 600 metres of old, problematic watermains in Drumlitten, Co Leitrim that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage which caused water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes and the benefits of the works will include a more reliable supply as the replacement of water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages.

The mains that are being replaced are on the R209 between the Keshcarraigan and Fenagh Road. The works are due to commence this week and will be completed in June. Once completed customers in this area will enjoy an improved water and more reliable supply with less disruption. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water in line with Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Leitrim County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.

Commenting on the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Leitrim and will benefit customers by strengthening and reinforcing the water network and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the existing main. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers have been notified about the works and can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

For more information on reducing leaks visit our national Leakage Reduction Programme page on www.water.ie.