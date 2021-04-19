Breaking news: Leitrim records high number of new Covid-19 cases

Leitrim has recorded one of it's highest number of new Covid-109 cases this evening as 12 people have tested positive according to the latest figures.

Figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 18 shows the county has recorded 33 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 103 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, which is the tenth highest in the country

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 8 new cases with 93 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 11 new cases and 325 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 5 new cases and 56 cases.

In Sligo there are 12 new cases and 21 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today and a total of 61 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 54.7 while the 5-day moving average 36.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 6;

Donegal - 25;

Roscommon - 4;

Sligo - 3;

Longford -4.