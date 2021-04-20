Menopause Health– a new dedicated GP-led clinical service to support women

Menopause Health, a new dedicated clinic to support women with all aspects of the menopause has been launched this week

Dr Caoimhe Hartley is an Irish trained GP who has dedicated her career to supporting women with the menopause. She is the only medical practitioner in Ireland to have been accredited by both the North American Menopause Society and the British Menopause Society and has recently been appointed as a British Menopause Society trainer. She brings her extensive experience to bear in establishing Menopause Health which is now open to women nationwide to book video conference or in-person consultations.

Menopause Health will offer women holistic advice and treatment to manage the full range of symptoms that are associated with perimenopause and the menopause. Often an under-served area of women’s medicine, this dedicated clinical service will be delivered in a welcoming, caring environment. Dr Hartley expects to grow her team of accredited menopause specialists over the next 12 months.

Menopause Health will offer a range of services including HRT, HRT alternatives and lifestyle advice all of which can have a positive impact on the menopause. The clinic will also offer procedures including health screening and/or referral for mammogram, DEXA scans etc; contraception counselling; cervical smear screening, IUD counselling, insertion and removal; endometrial and labial biopsy; pessary counselling and fitting; and STI screening. As a GP, Dr Hartley will manage most concurrent medical issues for patients in midlife in a general and holistic manner.

Commenting on the establishment of Menopause Health, Dr Caoimhe Hartley said, “All women in Ireland should be able to approach their menopause with confidence. Confident that they can access the best support, information and expert care to help them through what can be a challenging time. On returning to Ireland, I could see that for many women the menopause is often an after-thought, symptoms are misconstrued as a normal part of the ageing process and stigma can stop women from seeking the help that they need. The reality is that the symptoms of the menopause can be greatly improved by the correct medical intervention. My experience and personal passion lie in women’s health so establishing Menopause Health was the natural progression for me and I look forward to welcoming women into my clinic to support them with all their perimenopause and menopause needs.”

Perimenopause and the menopause are driven by hormonal changes in the body. Hormonal changes at this stage of life can impact on all aspects of health and life including symptoms that are physical or emotional in nature. Symptoms are often different for everyone and can range from mild to severe in terms of impact on health and lifestyle. Menopause Health will work with the individual to identify the symptoms and deliver bespoke care tailored to those needs.

Mental or emotional symptoms can include memory loss, depression, anxiety, panic attacks and a loss of confidence. Physical symptoms can include hot flushes, irregular periods, insomnia, facial hair, sore or swollen breasts, acne and heart palpitations. A loss of libido, vaginal dryness and bladder issues can also be caused by changing hormone levels. A full list of symptoms and more information on Menopause Health is available at www.menopausehealth.ie.

Women aged 35 plus, who are experiencing symptoms of perimenopause or the menopause, can make an appointment at Menopause Health by email info@menopausehealth.ie or 01 538 3726. In addition to the virtual consultations available, Menopause Health will also offer in-person consultations at the dedicated clinic which is located in Dalkey, Dublin.

