All Leitrim County Council outdoor staff will return to work by next week according the a spokesperson for the local authority.

The confirmation came after a query was raised by Cllr Felim Gurn at Monday's meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District.

Cllr Gurn was told that, last week and this week, staff were returned to work in separate groups. However it was noted that the full complement of outdoor staff will return to work next week.

Cllr Frank Dolan asked if the period to date during which the outdoor staff were not working would have a significant impact on the completion of 2021 roads programme.

"How will this affect the programme and will Leitrim County council be able to deliver the full roads programme," he asked.

The District Engineer acknowledged that it "wasn't ideal" having outdoor staff only starting works at this time of year", however he stressed that the Council "intends to keep going and catch up and fulfill the full programme of works."