Covid update: No new cases reported in Leitrim

Following yesterday's spike in covid cases in Leitrim, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre have announced no new cases in the county today.

The county has recorded 31 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 96.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with 105 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 18 new cases, 326 cases recorded in the past 14 days.



Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, and 55 cases over two weeks.

In Sligo there are less than 5new cases and 21 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 8 new cases recorded today and a total of 66 cases in the last fortnight.