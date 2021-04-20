11 deaths and 390 confirmed covid cases today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

215 are men / 174 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old



172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.



As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

-855,512 people have received their first dose

- 352,947 people have received their second dose



The 5-day moving average is now 380.

