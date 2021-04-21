Leitrim deaths, Wednesday, April 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Wynne (née McTague), Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Dunboyne, Meath



Kathleen Wynne (née McTague) - Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim and formerly Dunboyne, Co. Meath - April 20, 2021 at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Wife of the late Noel; deeply regretted by her sisters Rose Flynn and Teresa Kerins and brother Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, caring friends and neighbours.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place on Thursday, 22 April, at 10 a.m. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie Burial will take place in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy at 1pm approx. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so below or a private message on www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie. Family flowers only please; donations greatly appreciated to The Friends of the Elderly Ireland.

Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Claire Small née Conboy, Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Treanmore, Mohill, Sunday 18th April 2021 suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her sister Bridie and brothers Benny and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; James her son; James Jnr. daughter-in-law; Rasa, grandson; Noah, sisters; Nellie Kavanagh (Mohill) Marian (Mohill) and Kathleen (UK), brother Charlie (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Claire’s residence will remain strictly private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Claire's funeral cortège will leave her residence at 11.30am on Wednesday 21st April 2021 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill



Annie-Mae Gaffney (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Clondra, Longford

Gaffney Annie-Mae (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey and formerly of Fisherstown, Clondra -18th April 2021 peacefully in the care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Kathleen.Sadly missed by her son Tommy, daughter-in-law Aoibheánn, sisters-in-law Helen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, friends and neighbours. The Funeral cortege will leave the residence of Annie's son Tommy & daughter-in-law Aoibhéann at 11:30 on Wednesday April 21st for funeral mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey. Followed by burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Directives and in the interest of public health, the funeral Mass will be private for family only. If you wish to view the Mass you can watch it via http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.