The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Thursday, April 22 will be dry and mostly sunny, however it may turn hazy at times in northern parts during the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures 14 to 16 degrees, in moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold, dry and mostly clear with just some high cloud at times in western parts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees in Ulster, 3 to 6 degrees elsewhere in light to moderate easterly breezes.