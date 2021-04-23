Leitrim ‘Fraudster’ escapes 20 month jail sentence after bringing €15,000 to court

A Kinlough resident haulier that a judge described as “an unscrupulous fraudster” escaped a 20 month jail sentence last Thursday after he came up with €15,000.



Edward, Jason, Sutherland Taylor with addresses at Melvin Fields, Kinlough, County Leitrim and Rathneeeny, Laghey, County Donegal was fined €8,800 after he pleaded guilty to a number of road traffic offences and the balance of the original sum was to go to charity.

Judge Kevin KIlrane warned Taylor at an earlier hearing that if he did not come up with the €15,000 he would be jailed for 20 months



In sentencing Taylor, who also went under the name, Sir Edward Taylor, Judge Kevin KIlrane said it was a “shocking breach of road traffic law”.

The judge said Taylor had dragged in numerous hard working lorry drivers who were all prosecuted for driving with no insurance.

He banned Taylor from driving for six years.

The judge said he had been considering a ban of 12 years but took into account Taylor’s payment of €15,000, his health and his family circumstances.



A previous sitting heard how Taylor had sent his lorry drivers on the road with false insurance certificates for a period of almost four years, from 2015 to 2019.

Those drivers were then prosecuted for driving with no insurance and there were some claims as a result of road traffic accidents.

Those prosecutions against all the innocent drivers, who were all legally represented, were all struck out at Sligo District Court.



Taylor faked the insurance discs at one of his businesses, Total Logistic Solutions, Portnason, Ballyshannon and Nova Point, Cleveragh, Sligo, also had fake Bulgarian insurance discs which did not cover his innocent drivers, the court heard.

He used colorizer, photocopying and computer equipment to make up the false insurance discs, the court heard.

Judge Kilrane complimented the work of investigating Sergeant Gerry Murphy in exposing this highly complex fraud through great diligence and perseverance.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the 46-year-old father of four had “hung his drivers out to dry”, and caused them “mayhem and chaos”.



The judge said Taylor was running his business on complete and utter fraud.

“He will do anything to keep his wheels moving,” the judge said.

The judge said Taylor set out to defraud everyone and misled his drivers and gardai.

“Even at this late stage will you please tell the truth?”

The judge said that one of Taylor’s drivers Deane Vance has “suffered grievously” as the defendant did not tell he had been banned from driving in his absence in Tuam.



Judge Kilrane said there were some third-party claims against vehicles that were uninsured.

Judge Kilrane said the only way that Taylor could avoid 20 months in jail was to come up with €15,000 by next Thursday.

The defendant said he had no money as he had a large tax bill from Revenue and many other creditors.

But Judge Kilrane said that with Taylor’s record of surviving, he had every confidence that the defendant would come up with the cash.

Judge Kilrane said that even today Taylor was still ducking and diving and had not admitted that he had a 2020 4 by 4 vehicle.



Taylor said it was through finance, but the judge said in order to have finance you needed a clear financial record.

The defendant said the vehicle was his partner’s.

Judge Kilrane said he was going to ban Taylor from driving for 12 years.

“You won’t be driving any kind of vehicle for a long time.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to driving a lorry with no insurance at Drumderry, Castlebaldwin on April 9, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to exhibiting a colorised imitation of an insurance disc at the same location and date.

He also pleaded guilty to being the owner of a vehicle at Cleveragh Demesne on April 11, 2019 which was used by Dean Vance, that had no insurance.



He also pleaded guilty to using a colorised imitation of an insurance disc on the same date and location.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being the owner of a vehicle which was used by Christopher Gallagher which was not insured on the same date and at the same location.

He also pleaded guilty to using a colorised imitation of an insurance disc on the same date and location.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being the owner of a vehicle that was used by Craig Cullen and was not insured on April 11, 2019 at Cleveragh Road.



He pleaded guilty to using a colorised imitation of an insurance disc on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the fraudulent use of a registration mark 10 SO485 on a white Volkswagen Crafter Van at Portnsaon on May 16 2019.

And he pleaded guilty to being the owner of a vehicle used by John Sheerin that had no insurance on the same date and at the same location.



He also pleaded guilty to being the owner of vehicle used by Dean Vance that had no licence on April 11, 2019 at Cleveragh Road, 2019.

At Thursday's court, Taylor was fined a total of €8,800 on these charges and banned from driving.