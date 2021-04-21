No new cases of Covid reported in Leitrim for April 21

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported for Leitrim in the 24 hours until midnight on April 20. In the last two weeks there have been 31 new cases of the virus in the county.

In Roscommon the are less than five new cases of the virus with 54 over the last two weeks while in Cavan there are less than five new cases of Covid with 84 in the last fortnight.

In Sligo 0 new cases have been identified with just 22 in the last two weeks while in Donegal there are 31 new cases of Covid bringing the two week total to 342.