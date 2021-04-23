The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, April 23 will be dry and bright with spells of hazy sunshine. Another very mild and pleasant day with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. It will be warmest in the west. East to southeast breezes with mostly moderate in strength.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with long clear spells and light easterly breezes. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, coolest inland with perhaps a touch of frost in places.