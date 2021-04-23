Funding for Leitrim and Sligo Sports Partnerships

Leitrim and Sligo Sports Partnerships have been allocated programme funding and Women in Sport funding as part of Sport Ireland’s €40 million investment into National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs), High Performance athlete support and to the network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) for 2021 announced today.

Funding of €9.5 Million has been approved for the network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, representing an increase of 15% on 2020 funding. Sligo Sports Partnership has been allocated €53,960 and Leitrim Sports Partnership has been allocated €26,500.

Ring-fenced funding for the Women in Sport programmes through the Local Sports Partnerships include €19,200 for Sligo Sports Partnership and €10,000 to Leitrim Sports Partnership for this initiative.

Welcoming the funding, Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan, said: "Sligo and Leitrim Sports Partnership continued to help people get active in their communities by removing barriers to physical activity. They adapted quickly to the new “virtual” landscape and rolled out a broad range of local and national initiatives targeted at all the different cohorts of people. This funding will help LSPs continue this work and ensure that everyone in our society has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity."