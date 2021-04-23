Leitrim County Council issues warning about scam operating in South Leitrim area

Leitrim County Council has issued a warning to the public after a man, claiming to be working for the local authority, has been visiting homes in the Annaduff area of South Leitrim offering to tarmac driveways.

In a post on social media, the local authority note: "It has been brought to our attention that residents in the Annaduff area have been visited by a man in a van purporting to work for Leitrim County Council Roads Department and he is offering to tarmac their driveways. This is not a service that is carried out by Leitrim County Council and we do not engage contractors to carry works of this nature on private dwellings."

If you are approached by any individual of whom you have suspicions, ask for identification and the contact details of their supervisor/employer and report the incident to the Gardaí advise Leitrim County Council.