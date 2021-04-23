UPDATE: 1 death and 434 new cases of Covid for Friday, April 23

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Friday, April 23 been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 904,774 people have received their first dose

- 371,054 people have received their second dose



*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 245,743 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.