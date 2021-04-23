Leitrim has less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

According to figures released this evening, Friday, April 23, there are less than five new cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim bringing the two week total to 43. There has been a surge in cases over the last week in the county and a walk in testing centre has been opened in Drumshanbo.

In Cavan there have been 5 new cases confirmed with 75 in the last fortnight while in Sligo there are no new cases of Covid with 27 reported in the last two weeks.

In Roscommon less than five new cases have been confirmed with 51 in the last two weeks while in Donegal numbers have jumped by 21 bringing the two week total to 400.