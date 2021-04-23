Body of man who disappeared 25 years ago to be exhumed ahead of funeral Mass

THE body of a Limerick man whose remains were identified earlier this year, nearly 25 years after he was last seen, will be exhumed today ahead of a funeral Mass at the weekend.

While the body of Denis Walsh was located a number of weeks after he went missing, his remains were only formally identified this year due to advances in DNA technology.

The then 23-year-old had not been seen since he left his family home in Caherdavin on March 9, 1996. The garda missing person file had remained open and there were several appeals for information over the years.

In early February, Denis' family were informed by gardai that reference DNA samples provided by his parents matched those of a body which was recovered off Inis Mor, Aran Islands, County Galway in April 1996.

Denis' body, which was not identified at the time, was taken to the Mortuary at University Hospital Galway where samples were taken and forwarded to the Forensic Science laboratory. He was later buried in a cemetery in Galway.

His family have now confirmed he will be laid to rest at Castlemungret cemetery in Limerick following a funeral Mass tomorrow morning.

A notice, published on rip.ie, states Denis’ Funeral Cortège will leave the family home at Mossgrove Avenue, Caherdavin on Saturday en route to Christ the King Church for a private Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Denis, who is survived by his parents Denis and Mary; sister Anne; brothers Paul, Jim and Michael will be buried afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

May he rest in peace