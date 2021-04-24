Breaking News: Emergency services dealing with serious accident outside Ballinamore

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious accident outside Ballinamore this afternoon.

The Ballinamore/Swanlinbar Rd (R202) is closed between Ballinamore and the N87 jct as a result.

Traffic is being diverted.

It is understood the accident took place at around 3 o'clock this afternoon at Cronery on the Cavan-Leitrim border.

leitrimobserver.ie has contacted the garda press office for further information but has no further details at this stage.

We will update this story has more details become available.