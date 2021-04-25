One death but once again a large number of new Covid cases has been reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,873 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 24th April, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

234 are men / 182 are women;

78% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 29 years old;

As of 8am today, 174 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

966,611 people have received their first dose;

393,310 people have received their second dose.

The 5-day moving average is 468.