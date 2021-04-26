What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas on Monday, April 26?

Frost and patches of mist or fog early this morning, Monday, April 26. These will clear. This morning will be dry in Connacht with hazy sunshine. It will become cloudier this afternoon. Later this evening, patchy light rain or drizzle will develop in the north of the region. Highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Early tonight, patchy light rain or drizzle will extend southwards. Rainfall amounts will be very small. Showers will follow from the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.