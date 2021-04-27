The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, April 27
Rain on the way again
Today, Tuesday, April 27 will be cool with sunshine and showers, some heavy and of hail and a few possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and moderate north to northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight, showers will continue in eastern parts of Leinster and Munster. It will be mainly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with moderate northerly breezes.
